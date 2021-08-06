Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,004 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIPT. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Tiptree by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tiptree by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tiptree by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 12,885 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tiptree by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 56,045 shares during the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TIPT stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. Tiptree Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $15.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $294.69 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

