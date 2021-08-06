Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,310 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Titan International were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,986,000 after purchasing an additional 224,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,290,000 after purchasing an additional 95,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 498.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 841,855 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 68.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 662,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 269,187 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the first quarter valued at $4,984,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWI stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44. Titan International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $519.56 million, a PE ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Titan International had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

