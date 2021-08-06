Tj Kennedy Purchases 8,000 Shares of Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Stock

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) CEO Tj Kennedy purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $19,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Qumu stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Qumu Co. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $42.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Qumu alerts:

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Qumu had a negative net margin of 57.97% and a negative return on equity of 122.44%. The company had revenue of $5.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qumu Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on QUMU. Craig Hallum cut Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Qumu in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of Qumu during the 1st quarter valued at $978,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qumu in the first quarter worth $75,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qumu by 40.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 19,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Qumu by 815,600.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Qumu in the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.