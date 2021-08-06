TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TMX Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.33.

Shares of TMXXF opened at $114.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.34. TMX Group has a 52-week low of $79.40 and a 52-week high of $116.38.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

