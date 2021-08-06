TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$160.00 at TD Securities

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their target price on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TMX Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$153.29.

Shares of TMX Group stock traded down C$0.75 on Friday, reaching C$141.25. 46,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.02. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$120.13 and a twelve month high of C$145.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$132.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$243.91 million. On average, research analysts predict that TMX Group will post 6.9899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total value of C$496,395.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,565 shares in the company, valued at C$1,932,120.08.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

