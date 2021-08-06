TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$160.00 at TD Securities

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their target price on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TMX Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$153.29.
Shares of TMX Group stock traded down C$0.75 on Friday, reaching C$141.25. 46,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.02. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$120.13 and a twelve month high of C$145.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$132.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32.
In other news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total value of C$496,395.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,565 shares in the company, valued at C$1,932,120.08.
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
