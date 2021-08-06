Todd Pendleton Sells 10,114 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,011,804.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $97.91 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.43.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. Barrington Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

