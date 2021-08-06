Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01).

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 88,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,098,777. The company has a market cap of $224.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.29. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 676,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 244,258 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. 12.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.