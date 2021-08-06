Totally (LON:TLY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Totally (LON:TLY) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the health services provider’s stock.

Shares of TLY opened at GBX 38 ($0.50) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £69.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 38.51. Totally has a 52-week low of GBX 16.35 ($0.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 44.50 ($0.58).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Totally’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.50%.

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care and Other segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

