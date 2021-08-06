Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Issues Earnings Results

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 7.74%.

Shares of TSQ stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $13.52. The company had a trading volume of 82,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,250. The stock has a market cap of $220.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $14.39.

TSQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

