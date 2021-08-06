TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Issues Earnings Results

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 45.88%.

NYSE:TRTX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.96. The company had a trading volume of 168,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 403.01 and a current ratio of 403.01. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $996.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.55%.

TRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

