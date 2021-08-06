TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. TPI Composites updated its Q2 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.51. 533,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,188. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.06. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -61.86 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $229,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $94,593.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,009.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,355 shares of company stock worth $10,044,534. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.21 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.66.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

