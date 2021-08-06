Traders Buy High Volume of Kadmon Call Options (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 10,889 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,040% compared to the typical volume of 955 call options.

A number of research firms recently commented on KDMN. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kadmon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Get Kadmon alerts:

NASDAQ KDMN traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.89. 314,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.55. Kadmon has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a negative net margin of 5,103.69%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kadmon will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kadmon by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,244,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,191,000 after buying an additional 1,320,923 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kadmon by 50.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,844,000 after buying an additional 3,927,415 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kadmon by 79.7% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,493,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,261,000 after buying an additional 2,880,792 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadmon by 16.4% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 4,755,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,497,000 after buying an additional 671,091 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kadmon by 83.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,074,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after buying an additional 1,853,277 shares during the period. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.