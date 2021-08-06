Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,632 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,023% compared to the typical daily volume of 124 call options.

Shares of CYRX opened at $65.15 on Friday. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $84.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.21. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $2,701,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,360.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $246,311.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 796,760 shares of company stock worth $47,611,256 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1,907.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYRX. BTIG Research began coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

