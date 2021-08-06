Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Posts Earnings Results

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.050-$6.050 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.05 EPS.

NYSE TT traded down $4.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $195.43. 1,430,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.90. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $113.29 and a 12-month high of $207.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.91%.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.23.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

