Transcodium Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last week, Transcodium has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Transcodium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Transcodium has a market cap of $105,652.24 and approximately $1,194.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00058065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00017267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $361.68 or 0.00897580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00098774 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00042719 BTC.

Transcodium Coin Profile

TNS is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,807,938 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

