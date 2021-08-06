Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,540 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 162,442 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Transocean were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 979.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RIG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.89.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 3.67. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.33 million. Transocean had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, Director Saint Victor Diane De acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Perestroika acquired 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $12,510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,010,000 shares of company stock worth $17,061,800 over the last ninety days. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

