TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.910-$0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $766 million-$777 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $749.87 million.TransUnion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.630-$3.700 EPS.

TRU traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $120.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,411. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $121.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.095 dividend. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.33.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

