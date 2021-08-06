Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $560,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $823,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,927,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,043. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.78. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.