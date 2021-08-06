Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Sells $1,168,115.25 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 81,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $1,168,115.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,555.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Holger Bartel sold 60,727 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $848,356.19.

On Friday, May 21st, Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $503,700.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Holger Bartel sold 9,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $167,960.00.

TZOO opened at $14.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $162.76 million, a P/E ratio of 708.00 and a beta of 2.05. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 133.26% and a net margin of 1.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

TZOO has been the topic of several research reports. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Travelzoo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter worth $1,314,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 43,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 49,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

