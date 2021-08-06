Treat DAO Price Tops $1.20 on Major Exchanges (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 6th. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $22,266.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for $1.20 or 0.00002962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00046909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00114261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.79 or 0.00147482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,591.64 or 1.00125673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002691 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.07 or 0.00826492 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

