Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Posts Earnings Results

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trevali Mining had a negative net margin of 30.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%.

OTCMKTS TREVF remained flat at $$0.18 during trading hours on Friday. 101,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,847. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.45 million and a P/E ratio of -2.19.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TREVF shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Trevali Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.25.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

