TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.
Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.59. 310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,021. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.89.
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 57.89% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.
