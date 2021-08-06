TriumphX Reaches One Day Volume of $68,129.00 (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last week, TriumphX has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. TriumphX has a market cap of $33,340.48 and $68,129.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TriumphX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TriumphX Coin Profile

TRIX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 coins. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

TriumphX Coin Trading

