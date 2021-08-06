trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.25 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.79.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -49.83 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32. trivago has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.88.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.52 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that trivago will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of trivago by 960.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,123 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of trivago by 815.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in trivago during the first quarter worth $751,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in trivago during the first quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in trivago during the first quarter worth $430,000. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

