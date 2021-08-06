TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,576 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

TBI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueBlue presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

TBI stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $938.70 million, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue, Inc. has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $29.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.52.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

