Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $55.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.10. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

