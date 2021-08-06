Truist Lowers Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target to $37.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price trimmed by Truist from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.33.

CPE traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.61. The company had a trading volume of 15,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,010. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $60.51.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $148,260 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

