Truist Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $244.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price upped by research analysts at Truist from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NXPI. Cowen lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $212.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $117.25 and a 12-month high of $216.43. The company has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 58.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $745,984,000 after purchasing an additional 154,176 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,577 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 918.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 47,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 43,204 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 164,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,150,000 after acquiring an additional 34,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

