Truist Raises ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $51.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price boosted by Truist from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.54.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.14.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at $716,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,773 shares of company stock worth $745,732. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.7% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

