Truist Raises SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $400.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $335.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $353.33.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $346.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $325.23. The company has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.55 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $350.91.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 12.33%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 45.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 13.5% during the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 315,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,418,000 after acquiring an additional 37,551 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 56.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 111,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,478,000 after acquiring an additional 16,744 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.