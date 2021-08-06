Truist Securiti Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) – Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ManTech International in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.62 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ManTech International’s FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

MANT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. ManTech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

ManTech International stock opened at $84.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ManTech International has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $101.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

In related news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $251,188.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,096.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,375 shares of company stock worth $1,241,914. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in ManTech International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,717,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,324,000 after acquiring an additional 138,311 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,007,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,575,000 after buying an additional 220,671 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,332,000 after buying an additional 33,281 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 524,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,617,000 after buying an additional 63,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,060,000 after buying an additional 36,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

