Truist Securiti Comments on Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Leidos in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the aerospace company will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.68. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LDOS. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $94.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. Leidos has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

In related news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 14.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,345,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,618 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 11.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $380,685,000 after purchasing an additional 407,307 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 23.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,335,000 after purchasing an additional 542,304 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 9.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,498,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,582,000 after purchasing an additional 221,781 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45,537 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

