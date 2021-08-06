Truist Securiti Comments on Pacira BioSciences, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Pacira BioSciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser now expects that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PCRX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

Shares of PCRX opened at $61.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $48.23 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Donald C. Manning sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $147,845.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,274. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

