Truist Securities Boosts Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $88.00

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.75.

NYSE BAH opened at $82.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.19. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,484 shares of company stock worth $4,517,047. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

