Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.53.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCNNF shares. Cowen started coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised Trulieve Cannabis to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $62.25 to $68.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TCNNF traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,587. Trulieve Cannabis has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $53.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.24.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

