Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $455,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $420,280.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $392,920.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $340,320.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $318,840.00.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $113.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.09. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.20 and a twelve month high of $126.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.67 and a beta of 1.89.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $1,375,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $884,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.25.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

