Trust Co. of Oklahoma Acquires New Stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,828,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 21.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,047,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,954,000 after acquiring an additional 546,563 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162,113 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,226,000 after acquiring an additional 291,980 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 89.2% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 223,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 105,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at $772,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NUV opened at $11.68 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

