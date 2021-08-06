Trust Co. of Oklahoma Invests $411,000 in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,245 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 53.2% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.07. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

