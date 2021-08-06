Trust Co. of Oklahoma Takes Position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 401,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 40,890 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 514,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 13,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTF stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $12.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

