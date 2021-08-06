TrustVerse (TRV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.33 Million

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 6th. One TrustVerse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $7.33 million and $104,141.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00056332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00016708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.88 or 0.00879143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00096635 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00042307 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TrustVerse is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

