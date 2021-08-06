TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Given New GBX 300 Price Target at Barclays

TT Electronics (LON:TTG) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on TT Electronics from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 285 ($3.72).

Get TT Electronics alerts:

Shares of TTG traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 279 ($3.65). The stock had a trading volume of 225,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,320. TT Electronics has a 52-week low of GBX 165.50 ($2.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 289.50 ($3.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £488.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 258.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.22.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.