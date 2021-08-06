TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. TTEC updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$4.510 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.35-4.51 EPS.

NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.22. The stock had a trading volume of 666 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,980. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. TTEC has a 12 month low of $51.29 and a 12 month high of $113.15.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $649,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $3,499,429 over the last three months. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

