TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Canaccord Genuity

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TTEC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.00.
TTEC stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,980. TTEC has a 1 year low of $51.29 and a 1 year high of $113.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $649,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,908,000 after purchasing an additional 98,997 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TTEC in the 4th quarter worth $566,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in TTEC by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in TTEC by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in TTEC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TTEC Company Profile
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
