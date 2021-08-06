TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Canaccord Genuity

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TTEC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.00.

TTEC stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,980. TTEC has a 1 year low of $51.29 and a 1 year high of $113.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TTEC will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $649,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,908,000 after purchasing an additional 98,997 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TTEC in the 4th quarter worth $566,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in TTEC by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in TTEC by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in TTEC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

