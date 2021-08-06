Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $214,000 Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 95.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,100 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Boston Properties by 730.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 102.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 294.5% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 19.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 41.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $116.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.75. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $124.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

