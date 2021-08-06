Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 94.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,448 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 6.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,876,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $981,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,024,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QRVO. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.68.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $194.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.03 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.80.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

