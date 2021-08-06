Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Holdings in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,030,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after acquiring an additional 427,415 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,224,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

CDAK stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $420.16 million and a P/E ratio of -1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.15.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.