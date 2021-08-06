Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBBN. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 39.5% during the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,371,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 670,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after acquiring an additional 616,448 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 592.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 355,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 304,249 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $1,771,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $6.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.09. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RBBN shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Ribbon Communications Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

