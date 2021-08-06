Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 3,996 Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. B. Riley upped their target price on Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $41,431,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $61.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.22 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

