Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.20 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:TUP traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,034. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.85.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

In other Tupperware Brands news, EVP Karen M. Sheehan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 55,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,808. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tupperware Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.70.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.