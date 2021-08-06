Turning Point Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Turning Point Brands has increased its dividend by 400.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of TPB traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.07. The stock had a trading volume of 599 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,886. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.93.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.22 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $41,431,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

TPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

