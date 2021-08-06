Turning Point Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.
Turning Point Brands has increased its dividend by 400.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of TPB traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.07. The stock had a trading volume of 599 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,886. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.93.
In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $41,431,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
TPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.
About Turning Point Brands
Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.
